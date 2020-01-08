Exercise Summer Fury 20: Phase 2

U.S. Marine Cpl. Alexander Sharp, an aviation ordnance technician with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, taxis an AV-8B Harrier during Exercise Summer Fury 20 at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif., Aug. 1 2020. Summer Fury is designed to enhance Marine Air-Ground Task Force integration, and increase aviation operational proficiency with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable, deployable on short notice and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya)

Date Taken: 08.01.2020
Location: CHINA LAKE NAVAL WEAPONS CENTER, CA, US