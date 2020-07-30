Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Summer Fury 20: Phase 2 [Image 1 of 11]

    Exercise Summer Fury 20: Phase 2

    CHINA LAKE NAVAL WEAPONS CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 9 (MACS) 1, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, load onto a CH-53E Super Stallion during Exercise Summer Fury 20 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., July 30, 2020. Summer Fury is designed to enhance Marine Air-Ground Task Force integration, and increase aviation operational proficiency with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable, deployable on short notice and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 21:35
    Photo ID: 6300496
    VIRIN: 200730-M-ES316-1007
    Resolution: 4130x2323
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE NAVAL WEAPONS CENTER, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Summer Fury 20: Phase 2 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Juan Anaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

