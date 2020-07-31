U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 372, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, disassemble a forward arming refueling point during expeditionary advanced base operations in support of Exercise Summer Fury 20 on Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., July 31, 2020. Summer Fury is designed to enhance Marine-Air-Ground Task Force integration, and increase aviation operational proficiently with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 21:35 Photo ID: 6300476 VIRIN: 200731-M-NR678-1196 Resolution: 5760x3240 Size: 9.63 MB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Summer Fury 20: Phase 2 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jaime Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.