    Exercise Summer Fury 20: Phase 2 [Image 9 of 9]

    Exercise Summer Fury 20: Phase 2

    NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 372, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, disassemble a forward arming refueling point during expeditionary advanced base operations in support of Exercise Summer Fury 20 on Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., July 31, 2020. Summer Fury is designed to enhance Marine-Air-Ground Task Force integration, and increase aviation operational proficiently with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 21:35
    Photo ID: 6300476
    VIRIN: 200731-M-NR678-1196
    Resolution: 5760x3240
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Summer Fury 20: Phase 2 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jaime Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWSS-372
    USMC
    3 MAW
    EABO
    Summer Fury 20

