Exercise Summer Fury 20: Phase 2

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Fodrie, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 372, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts a ground refueling during expeditionary advanced base operations in support of Exercise Summer Fury 20 on Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., July 31, 2020. Summer Fury is designed to enhance Marine Air-Ground Task Force integration, and increase aviation operational proficiency with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.

