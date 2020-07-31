Twelve UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters from the California Army National Guard’s 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, lift off from Los Alamitos Army Airfield for a formation training flight, July 31, 2020, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. The flight was led by U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Metoyer as his final flight with the unit and as the culminating flight of the battalion’s annual training period. Metoyer is retiring with more than three decades of military service. (California State Guard photo by Col. Richard Lalor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 18:26 Photo ID: 6300329 VIRIN: 200731-O-A3568-1001 Resolution: 3089x2059 Size: 1.31 MB Location: JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement [Image 3 of 3], by COL Richard Lalor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.