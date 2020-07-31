Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement [Image 2 of 3]

    Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement

    JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Col. Richard Lalor 

    California National Guard   

    Twelve UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters from the California Army National Guard’s 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, lift off from Los Alamitos Army Airfield for a formation training flight, July 31, 2020, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. The flight was led by U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Metoyer as his final flight with the unit and as the culminating flight of the battalion’s annual training period. Metoyer is retiring with more than three decades of military service. (California State Guard photo by Col. Richard Lalor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 18:26
    Photo ID: 6300329
    VIRIN: 200731-O-A3568-1001
    Resolution: 3089x2059
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement [Image 3 of 3], by COL Richard Lalor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement
    Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement
    Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement after 34-year career

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    Blackhawk
    pilot
    Army Aviation
    40th Infantry Division
    California
    helicopter
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    retirement
    UH-60M
    Los Alamitos
    140th Aviation Regiment
    JFTB
    Cal Guard
    1-140 AHB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT