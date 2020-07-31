Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement

    Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement

    JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Metoyer, a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter pilot with the California Army National Guard’s 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, right, gets a handshake from Sgt. Michael Beatty after returning from a training flight, July 31, 2020, at Los Alamitos Army Airfield on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. Metoyer led a multiship formation training flight of twelve Black Hawks as his final flight with the unit and as the culminating flight of the battalion’s annual training period. Metoyer retires with more than three decades of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement [Image 3 of 3], by Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement after 34-year career

