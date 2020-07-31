U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Metoyer, a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter pilot with the California Army National Guard’s 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, right, gets a handshake from Sgt. Michael Beatty after returning from a training flight, July 31, 2020, at Los Alamitos Army Airfield on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. Metoyer led a multiship formation training flight of twelve Black Hawks as his final flight with the unit and as the culminating flight of the battalion’s annual training period. Metoyer retires with more than three decades of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 Veteran Cal Guard helicopter pilot flies into retirement, by Crystal Housman