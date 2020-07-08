Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soaring through RED FLAG-Alaska 20-3 [Image 1 of 5]

    Soaring through RED FLAG-Alaska 20-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flies overhead during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 20-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 7, 2020. Each year, RF-A shapes scenarios to meet each unit’s specific desired learning objectives in order to prepare the next generation of Airmen for 21st Century combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 17:12
    Photo ID: 6300286
    VIRIN: 200807-F-HJ760-1084
    Resolution: 6768x4516
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soaring through RED FLAG-Alaska 20-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    RF-A
    354th Fighter Wing

