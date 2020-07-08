Soaring through RED FLAG-Alaska 20-3

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flies overhead during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 20-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 7, 2020. Each year, RF-A shapes scenarios to meet each unit’s specific desired learning objectives in order to prepare the next generation of Airmen for 21st Century combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

