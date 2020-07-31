U.S. Air Force 125th Special Tactics Airmen from the Portland Air National Guard Base, along with member of joint forces, participate in closed-circuit dive training at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., July 31, 2020. Special Tactics operators were conducting recurrency dives and training on new equipment.
This work, Closed Circuit Dive Training [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Emily Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
