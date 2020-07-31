Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Closed Circuit Dive Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Closed Circuit Dive Training

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Moon 

    142nd Wing

    U.S. Air Force 125th Special Tactics Airmen from the Portland Air National Guard Base, along with member of joint forces, participate in closed-circuit dive training at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., July 31, 2020. Special Tactics operators were conducting recurrency dives and training on new equipment.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 16:45
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    Closed Circuit Dive Training
    Closed Circuit Dive Training

    #Oregon Air National Guard
    #Portland Air National Guard Base
    #125th STS
    #142nd Wing

