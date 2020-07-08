Members of the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspect a C-17 Globemaster III before a training flight at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 7, 2020. Airmen provide aircraft readiness in support of all training and potential real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 15:11 Photo ID: 6300112 VIRIN: 200807-F-UJ876-1066 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.77 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All around inspection [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.