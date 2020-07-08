Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft fuel-up [Image 2 of 3]

    Aircraft fuel-up

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Lucas Smozski, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, fuels a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 7, 2020. Airmen provide aircraft readiness in support of all training and potential real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 15:11
    Photo ID: 6300111
    VIRIN: 200807-F-UJ876-1026
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft fuel-up [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

