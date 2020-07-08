Aircraft fuel-up

Staff Sgt. Lucas Smozski, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, fuels a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 7, 2020. Airmen provide aircraft readiness in support of all training and potential real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|08.07.2020
|08.07.2020 15:11
|6300111
|200807-F-UJ876-1026
|5568x3712
|8.17 MB
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|3
|0
|0
