    COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies [Image 1 of 6]

    COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies

    GERMANY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron arrive at Sanem, Luxembourg, June 30, 2020. They visited the storage facility to conduct a tour and show NATO allies the amount of supplies currently occupying the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 12:38
    Photo ID: 6299735
    VIRIN: 200630-F-BH697-1004
    Resolution: 6591x4399
    Size: 13.83 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies

    Department of Defense
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    World's best wing

