Members of the 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron arrive at Sanem, Luxembourg, June 30, 2020. They visited the storage facility to conduct a tour and show NATO allies the amount of supplies currently occupying the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 12:38 Photo ID: 6299735 VIRIN: 200630-F-BH697-1004 Resolution: 6591x4399 Size: 13.83 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.