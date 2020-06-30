Members of the 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron arrive at Sanem, Luxembourg, June 30, 2020. They visited the storage facility to conduct a tour and show NATO allies the amount of supplies currently occupying the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6299735
|VIRIN:
|200630-F-BH697-1004
|Resolution:
|6591x4399
|Size:
|13.83 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies
LEAVE A COMMENT