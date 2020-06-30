A view of part of the 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron’s storage facility in Sanem, Luxembourg, June 30, 2020. The green buildings house the extra heavy machinery occupying the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)
COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies
