    COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies [Image 2 of 6]

    COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A view of part of the 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron’s storage facility in Sanem, Luxembourg, June 30, 2020. The green buildings house the extra heavy machinery occupying the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 12:39
    Photo ID: 6299736
    VIRIN: 200630-F-BH697-1010
    Resolution: 6280x4240
    Size: 14.83 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID-19: Synergy with NATO allies

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    World's best wing

