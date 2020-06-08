Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Traveling This Summer?

    ITALY

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    With the current COVID-19 precautions, maintain physical distancing, adhere to host nation requirements, and insure that you are aware of any travel restrictions or mandatory quarantine that may be in place for any country of intended travel. Education and awareness are the two most important elements to keep us safe. Knowing what to do should something occur will improve your chances of staying safe, keeping in touch, and quickly reuniting with your family. Please maintain situational awareness and stay safe. For more information on how to stay safe, contact the USAG Italy Antiterrorism Office at DSN 646-5927/5714 or COMM 0444-71-5927/5714.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Africa
    USARAF
    Caserma Ederle
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG Italy Antiterrorism Office

