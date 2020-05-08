Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VING soldiers receive CPOF training [Image 1 of 2]

    VING soldiers receive CPOF training

    KINGSHILL, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Spc. Leona Hendrickson 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Khalilah De Castro, 104th Troop Command, receives hands-on training on a Command Post of the Future computerized system during annual training at the Ltc. Lionel A. Jackson Armory Aug. 5, 2020.

    The two-day CPOF training is part of the Mission Command Training Support Program, which provides MC and staff training support in a simulation decisive action environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 10:11
    Photo ID: 6299506
    VIRIN: 200805-Z-OD934-001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 905.77 KB
    Location: KINGSHILL, VI 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING soldiers receive CPOF training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VING soldiers receive CPOF training
    VING soldiers receive CPOF training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AT
    CPOF
    VING
    VirginIslandsNationalGuard
    AnnualTraining
    MCTSP
    CommandPostoftheFuture
    MissionCommandTrainingSupportProgram

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT