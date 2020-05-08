Spc. Khalilah De Castro, 104th Troop Command, receives hands-on training on a Command Post of the Future computerized system during annual training at the Ltc. Lionel A. Jackson Armory Aug. 5, 2020.



The two-day CPOF training is part of the Mission Command Training Support Program, which provides MC and staff training support in a simulation decisive action environment.

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VING soldiers receive CPOF training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.