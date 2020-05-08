VING soldiers receive CPOF training

Members of the Virgin Islands National Guard receive Command Post of the Future training during annual training at the Lionel A. Jackson Armory Aug. 5, 2020.



The two-day CPOF training was lead by Dustin Retherford, Mission Command System Trainer from Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.

Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 Location: KINGSHILL, VI