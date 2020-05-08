Members of the Virgin Islands National Guard receive Command Post of the Future training during annual training at the Lionel A. Jackson Armory Aug. 5, 2020.
The two-day CPOF training was lead by Dustin Retherford, Mission Command System Trainer from Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 10:11
|Photo ID:
|6299507
|VIRIN:
|200805-Z-OD934-023
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|KINGSHILL, VI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VING soldiers receive CPOF training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
