U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Campos competes in the 2019 Army Trials at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 5-16, 2019. The event includes 12 adaptive sports, and top finishers earn spots on Team Army for the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Campos.)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 07:34
|Photo ID:
|6299431
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-HF307-0005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
This work, U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Campos competes in the 2019 Army Trials at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 5-16, 2019. [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
