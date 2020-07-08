U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Campos competes in the 2019 Valor Game Southwest in San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 23-26, 2019. The event is an adaptive sports competition for wounded, injured, or ill veterans and service members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Campos.)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 07:34
|Photo ID:
|6299428
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-HF307-0002
|Resolution:
|1125x739
|Size:
|91.93 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Fort Bliss SRU Helps Soldier Beat Tough Injury Suffered in Somalia
