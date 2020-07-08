Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping Diego Garcia Beautiful [Image 4 of 5]

    Keeping Diego Garcia Beautiful

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Shelander, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, (left) and Equipment Operator 3rd Class Kenneth Moseley, assigned to Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 3, (right) pick up trash during a beach clean-up hosted by the First Class Petty Officer’s Association onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, Aug. 7, 2020. Sailors and civilians on the island regularly participate beach clean-ups to remove trash and debris that washes ashore from other parts of the Indian Ocean. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping Diego Garcia Beautiful [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

