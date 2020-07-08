U.S. Navy Sailors pick up trash during a beach clean-up hosted by the First Class Petty Officer’s Association onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, Aug. 7, 2020. Sailors and civilians on the island regularly participate beach clean-ups to remove trash and debris that washes ashore from other parts of the Indian Ocean. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 04:22 Photo ID: 6299314 VIRIN: 200807-N-HI746-1083 Resolution: 4048x2891 Size: 1.88 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping Diego Garcia Beautiful [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.