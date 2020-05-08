U.S. Army Garrison Japan staff and contractors work to repair an air conditioner in Building 1050 at Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 6.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 01:45
|Photo ID:
|6299209
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-IT218-0016
|Resolution:
|5311x3932
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Japan works quickly to fix air conditioner, mitigate discomfort [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
