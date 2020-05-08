Makoto Akabame, left, a mechanical system inspector for the Directorate of Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, and David Crespo, chief of the directorate’s mechanical and sanitation branch, look at a monitor while overseeing an air conditioning repair in Building 1050 at Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 6.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 01:44 Photo ID: 6299203 VIRIN: 200807-A-IT218-0010 Resolution: 5849x3900 Size: 4.22 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Japan works quickly to fix air conditioner, mitigate discomfort [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.