Fort Hunter Liggett DPW staff earns Steel De Fleury Medal

On July 30, 2020 Gene Messina and Ronnie Rosas (pictured) were awarded the Steel De Fleury Medal by COL Charles R. Bell, Garrison Commander. The Steel De Fleury recognizes their superior service to the United States Army Engineer Regiment and the profession of engineering by providing critical base support that enables our Commanders to build mission readiness and provide an enhanced quality of life for our Service Members, Families and Civilians at the United States Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett. Gene Messina, Supervisory Engineering Technician is recognized for his 10 years of service to the Army and expertly controlling and managing the Directorate of Public Works budget of $35 Million dollars of taxpayer money. Ronnie Rosas, Supervisory Equipment Operator is recognized for his over 29 years of service to the Army that includes over 17 years as the Supervisor for the Roads and Grounds Department. Ronnie is credited for maintaining over 1300 roads, trails and fire breaks annually to include inspection of 34 bridges. Photo by CSM Mark Fluckiger, FHL CSM

