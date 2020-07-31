Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Training Wing Detachment 5 Flight 579 graduates BMT [Image 27 of 31]

    37th Training Wing Detachment 5 Flight 579 graduates BMT

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Graduating basic military training trainees take the oath of enlistment during the BMT graduation ceremony on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 31, 2020. Nearly 60 trainees from the 37th Training Wing Detachment 5 completed the six-week BMT course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 17:53
    Photo ID: 6298971
    VIRIN: 200731-F-BD983-0218
    Resolution: 5292x3568
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Training Wing Detachment 5 Flight 579 graduates BMT [Image 31 of 31], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

