37th Training Wing Detachment 5 Flight 579 graduates BMT

Graduating basic military training trainees take the oath of enlistment during the BMT graduation ceremony on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 31, 2020. Nearly 60 trainees from the 37th Training Wing Detachment 5 completed the six-week BMT course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Location: BILOXI, MS, US