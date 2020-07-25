CSA James McConville, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance and Brig. Gen. Michael Wickman overlook the 1/34 ABCT as they battle against the 11th ACR, known as the OPFOR, in the town of RAZISH.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 16:18
|Photo ID:
|6298707
|VIRIN:
|200725-A-ZF607-051
|Resolution:
|4976x3317
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Training Center resumes readiness training, COVID-19 mitigation continues [Image 4 of 4], by Casey Slusser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT