National Training Center resumes readiness training, COVID-19 mitigation continues

CSA James McConville, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance and Brig. Gen. Michael Wickman overlook the 1/34 ABCT as they battle against the 11th ACR, known as the OPFOR, in the town of RAZISH.

