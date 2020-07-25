National Training Center resumes readiness training, COVID-19 mitigation continues

Chief of Staff of the Army James C. McConville and the National Training Centers commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance, overlook the 1/34 ABCT as they participate in the first Decisive Action Rotation since March.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 16:18
|Photo ID:
|6298706
|VIRIN:
|200725-A-ZF607-947
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
