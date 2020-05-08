Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Practice, practice, practice [Image 1 of 3]

    Practice, practice, practice

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith, public affairs mass communication noncommissioned officer in charge with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, takes a photo of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing while performing night photography training at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 5, 2020. Smith used annual training to conduct joint public affairs camera operation training with U.S. Air Force Reserve photojournalists to practice photography techniques he doesn’t get to regularly train on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 15:08
    Photo ID: 6298586
    VIRIN: 200805-F-UJ876-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.62 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice, practice, practice [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Practice, practice, practice
    Ready for the next mission
    Maintaining readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Joint Training
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    "4th Air Force
    Reserve Ready
    readyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT