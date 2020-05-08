Practice, practice, practice

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith, public affairs mass communication noncommissioned officer in charge with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, takes a photo of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing while performing night photography training at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 5, 2020. Smith used annual training to conduct joint public affairs camera operation training with U.S. Air Force Reserve photojournalists to practice photography techniques he doesn’t get to regularly train on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 08.05.2020