Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ready for the next mission [Image 2 of 3]

    Ready for the next mission

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing sit on the flightline at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 5, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 15:08
    Photo ID: 6298587
    VIRIN: 200805-F-UJ876-1028
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready for the next mission [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Practice, practice, practice
    Ready for the next mission
    Maintaining readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    "4th Air Force
    Reserve Ready
    readyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT