IMSC Opens New Headquarters

200806-N-KZ419-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Aug. 6, 2020) Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces salutes the sideboys before entering the new International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain Aug. 6, 2020. IMSC is a multinational maritime effort to promote maritime stability, ensure safe passage, and enhance freedom of navigation throughout key waterways in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Oman. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

