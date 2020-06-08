Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Opens New Headquarters

    BAHRAIN

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200806-N-KZ419-1006 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Aug. 6, 2020) Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, H.M.A Roderick Drummond, British Ambassador to Bahrain, center, and Royal Navy Commodore Rob Bellfield, commander of Coalition Task Force Sentinel, left, walk through the sideboys before entering the new International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain Aug. 6, 2020. IMSC is a multinational maritime effort to promote maritime stability, ensure safe passage, and enhance freedom of navigation throughout key waterways in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Oman. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMSC Opens New Headquarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sentinel
    IMSC
    OPSentinel
    Operation Sentinel

