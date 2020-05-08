Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 1 of 2]

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200805-N-OX360-1018 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2020) Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Anthony Acosta, from Ontario, California, checks tire pressure on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron 32, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Norket/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 10:11
    VIRIN: 200805-N-OX360-1018
    Location: US
    CVN 69
    Atlantic Ocean
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C2F
    OFRP

