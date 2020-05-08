Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

200805-N-DM241-2029 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman George Thompsonaquah, from Houston, Texas, moves packed equipment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Cohen/Released)

