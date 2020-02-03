Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready for take off [Image 2 of 2]

    Ready for take off

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.02.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Montes 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) soldiers prepare for take-off aboard a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait March 2, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing serves as one of the busiest aerial ports worldwide while providing airlift support to coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 08:08
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready for take off [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

