Ready for take off

NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) soldiers prepare for take-off aboard a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait March 2, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing serves as one of the busiest aerial ports worldwide while providing airlift support to coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

