That checks out

Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, Port Dawgs, and 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron check the cargo manifest a C-130 Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait March 2, 2020. As a wing that works as a team to achieve the highest standards of mission readiness, they support Air Force Central Command and its coalition partners day and night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

