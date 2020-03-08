CTF 56 Live-Fire Exercise

200803-N-AT101-2113 ARABIAN GULF (August 3, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Gilbert Flores, assigned to Commander Task Unit 56.7, fires an M4 carbine at an inflatable target from a Mark VI patrol boat, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, during a live-fire exercise with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 3, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

