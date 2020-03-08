200803-N-AT101-2105 ARABIAN GULF (August 3, 2020) A Mark VI patrol boat, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, conducts a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 3, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 07:16 Photo ID: 6298050 VIRIN: 200727-N-AT101-2105 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 706.42 KB Location: BH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Live-Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.