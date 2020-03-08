200803-N-AT101-2105 ARABIAN GULF (August 3, 2020) A Mark VI patrol boat, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, conducts a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 3, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 07:16
|Photo ID:
|6298050
|VIRIN:
|200727-N-AT101-2105
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|706.42 KB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CTF 56 Live-Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
