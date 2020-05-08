U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 509th Signal Battalion, engages a pop-up targets with M4 carbine in kneeling position during the marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Aug. 5, 2020. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 07:13
|Photo ID:
|6298042
|VIRIN:
|200805-A-JM436-1014
|Resolution:
|6057x4038
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range Aug. 5, 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT