Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range Aug. 5, 2020

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 509th Signal Battalion, engages a pop-up targets with M4 carbine in prone position during the marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Aug. 5, 2020. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

