    Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range Aug. 5, 2020 [Image 1 of 8]

    Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range Aug. 5, 2020

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 509th Signal Battalion, engages a pop-up targets with M4 carbine in prone position during the marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Aug. 5, 2020. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range Aug. 5, 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

