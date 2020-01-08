327th Medical Detachment Teaches Soldiers the BASICS

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 340th ARCENT Public Affairs Detachment play Jenga in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Aug. 1, 2020. The Soldiers were taking behavioral aspects of health in a command structure class, which teaches Soldiers resiliency, stress management, effective communication, team building. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

