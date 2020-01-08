U.S. Army Soldiers with the 340th ARCENT Public Affairs Detachment play Jenga in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Aug. 1, 2020. The Soldiers were taking behavioral aspects of health in a command structure class, which teaches Soldiers resiliency, stress management, effective communication, team building. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 05:30
|Photo ID:
|6298000
|VIRIN:
|200801-Z-DP681-1003
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|7.92 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
327th Medical Detachment Teaches Soldiers the BASICS
