327th Medical Detachment Teaches Soldiers the BASICS

U.S. Army Spc. Sean Ford, a behavioral health tech with the 327th Combat Operation Stress Control, leads a class on mental health in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Aug. 1, 2020. The behavioral aspects of health in a command structure class teaches Soldiers resiliency, stress management, effective communication, team building. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

