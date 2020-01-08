Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    327th Medical Detachment Teaches Soldiers the BASICS [Image 1 of 3]

    327th Medical Detachment Teaches Soldiers the BASICS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Spc. Sean Ford, a behavioral health tech with the 327th Combat Operation Stress Control, leads a class on mental health in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Aug. 1, 2020. The behavioral aspects of health in a command structure class teaches Soldiers resiliency, stress management, effective communication, team building. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 327th Medical Detachment Teaches Soldiers the BASICS [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS

    Suicide PRevention
    Mental Health
    Stress
    Health
    Therapy

