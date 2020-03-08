U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rebecca Murphey, 86th Dental Squadron dental technician, left, and Senior Airman Faith DeMeyer-Robles, 86th DS dental assistant, right, pose for a photo in the Dental Clinic at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 3, 2020. DeMeyer-Robles was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, a program highlighting outstanding Airmen in the 86th Airlift Wing. DeMeyer-Robles considers Murphey as one of her pillars of support, enabling her to succeed at her job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 04:36
|Photo ID:
|6297970
|VIRIN:
|200803-F-PJ020-1009
|Resolution:
|7150x4772
|Size:
|15.58 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airlifter of the Week: Dreaming big [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airlifter of the Week: Dreaming big
