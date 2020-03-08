U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rebecca Murphey, 86th Dental Squadron dental technician, left, and Senior Airman Faith DeMeyer-Robles, 86th DS dental assistant, right, pose for a photo in the Dental Clinic at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 3, 2020. DeMeyer-Robles was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, a program highlighting outstanding Airmen in the 86th Airlift Wing. DeMeyer-Robles considers Murphey as one of her pillars of support, enabling her to succeed at her job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 04:36 Photo ID: 6297970 VIRIN: 200803-F-PJ020-1009 Resolution: 7150x4772 Size: 15.58 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week: Dreaming big [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.