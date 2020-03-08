Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week: Dreaming big [Image 4 of 5]

    Airlifter of the Week: Dreaming big

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rebecca Murphey, 86th Dental Squadron dental technician, left, and Senior Airman Faith DeMeyer-Robles, 86th DS dental assistant, right, pose for a photo in the Dental Clinic at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 3, 2020. DeMeyer-Robles was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, a program highlighting outstanding Airmen in the 86th Airlift Wing. DeMeyer-Robles considers Murphey as one of her pillars of support, enabling her to succeed at her job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 04:36
    Photo ID: 6297970
    VIRIN: 200803-F-PJ020-1009
    Resolution: 7150x4772
    Size: 15.58 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: Dreaming big [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    medical
    Dental assistant
    USAFE
    leadership
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    Dental
    86th Medical Group
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    86th Dental Squadron
    86 DS
    Airlifter of the Week
    World’s Best Wing
    AOTW

