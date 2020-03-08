Airlifter of the Week: Dreaming big

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Faith DeMeyer-Robles, 86th Dental Squadron dental assistant, poses for a photo near the 86th DS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 3, 2020. DeMeyer-Robles filled the noncommissioned officer in charge position for the largest military oral surgery department outside the United States, leading an eight-person team that performed 82 surgeries during COVID-19 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

