U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Faith DeMeyer-Robles, 86th Dental Squadron dental assistant, poses for a photo near the 86th DS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 3, 2020. DeMeyer-Robles filled the noncommissioned officer in charge position for the largest military oral surgery department outside the United States, leading an eight-person team that performed 82 surgeries during COVID-19 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
08.03.2020
08.06.2020
|6297969
|200803-F-PJ020-1008
|5979x3990
|10.05 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|2
|0
|0
Airlifter of the Week: Dreaming big
