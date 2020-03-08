Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese Treadwell 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, U.S. Air Forces Central Command commander, participates in an interview at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 3, 2020. Guillot highlighted how the command’s new priorities will help AFCENT adapt to developments in the theater, as well as ongoing COVID-19 precautions and the importance of building a culture of equality for Airmen across the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt Tinese Treadwell)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winning today and tomorrow: AFCENT commander outlines new priorities [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Tinese Treadwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Winning today and tomorrow: AFCENT commander outlines new priorities

    Qatar
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base

