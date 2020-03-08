Winning today and tomorrow: AFCENT commander outlines new priorities

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, U.S. Air Forces Central Command commander, participates in an interview at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 3, 2020. Guillot highlighted how the command’s new priorities will help AFCENT adapt to developments in the theater, as well as ongoing COVID-19 precautions and the importance of building a culture of equality for Airmen across the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt Tinese Treadwell)
