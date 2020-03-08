Winning today and tomorrow: AFCENT commander outlines new priorities

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, U.S. Air Forces Central

Command commander, and U.S Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, USAFCENT command chief, participate in an interview at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 3, 2020. During the interview, Guillot and Storms expanded on the command’s new priorities, the importance of COVID-19 precautions and their unwavering dedication to build a culture of equality for every Airman across the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt Tinese Treadwell)

