200806-N-VI040-0030 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 06, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Chief Petty Officer Palmer Carreon of the Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific (FRCWP) performs a visual inspection on the engine of a shore tow tractor being serviced aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Aug. 06, 2020. FRCWP is a forward deployed depot-level aviation maintenance command servicing U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 01:11
|Photo ID:
|6297895
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-VI040-0030
|Resolution:
|7210x4812
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific at Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 3 of 3], by SA Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
