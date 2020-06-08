200806-N-VI040-0030 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 06, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Chief Petty Officer Palmer Carreon of the Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific (FRCWP) performs a visual inspection on the engine of a shore tow tractor being serviced aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Aug. 06, 2020. FRCWP is a forward deployed depot-level aviation maintenance command servicing U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 01:11 Photo ID: 6297895 VIRIN: 200806-N-VI040-0030 Resolution: 7210x4812 Size: 1.3 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific at Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 3 of 3], by SA Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.