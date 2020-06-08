Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific at Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 2 of 3]

    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific at Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    200806-N-VI040-0005 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 06, 2020) Airman Mckinley Agate from Anchorage, Alaska assigned to the Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific (FRCWP) command inspects parts from the tool room storage area aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Aug. 06, 2020. FRCWP is a forward deployed depot-level aviation maintenance command servicing U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 01:11
    Photo ID: 6297894
    VIRIN: 200806-N-VI040-0005
    Resolution: 3396x4754
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific at Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 3 of 3], by SA Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    FRCWP
    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific

