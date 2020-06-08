200806-N-VI040-0005 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 06, 2020) Airman Mckinley Agate from Anchorage, Alaska assigned to the Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific (FRCWP) command inspects parts from the tool room storage area aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Aug. 06, 2020. FRCWP is a forward deployed depot-level aviation maintenance command servicing U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 01:11
|Photo ID:
|6297894
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-VI040-0005
|Resolution:
|3396x4754
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific at Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 3 of 3], by SA Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
