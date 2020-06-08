Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific at Naval Air Facility Atsugi

200806-N-VI040-0005 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 06, 2020) Airman Mckinley Agate from Anchorage, Alaska assigned to the Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific (FRCWP) command inspects parts from the tool room storage area aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Aug. 06, 2020. FRCWP is a forward deployed depot-level aviation maintenance command servicing U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar/Released)

