    NAF Misawa Flight Ops [Image 1 of 3]

    NAF Misawa Flight Ops

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200806-N-RC734-1047

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 06, 2020) - Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Southgate, a Plane Captain assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, directs a P-8A Poseidon to the taxiway at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 22:25
    Photo ID: 6297883
    VIRIN: 200806-N-RC734-1047
    Resolution: 3600x2396
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: DOUSMAN, WI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Misawa Flight Ops [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Plane Captain
    Misawa
    P-8
    Screaming Eagles
    VP-1
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    Poseidon
    NAFM
    Patrol Squadron 1

