MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 06, 2020) - Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Southgate, a Plane Captain assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, directs a P-8A Poseidon to the taxiway at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 22:25 Photo ID: 6297883 VIRIN: 200806-N-RC734-1047 Resolution: 3600x2396 Size: 1.37 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: DOUSMAN, WI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Misawa Flight Ops [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.