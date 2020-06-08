NAF Misawa Flight Ops

200806-N-RC734-1047
MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 06, 2020) - Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Southgate, a Plane Captain assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, directs a P-8A Poseidon to the taxiway at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)
Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
