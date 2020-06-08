NAF Misawa Flight Ops

200806-N-RC734-1103



MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 06, 2020) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, launches from Misawa Air Base. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

