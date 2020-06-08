Maj. Chris Ng, 51st Medical Operations Squadron general surgeon, left, and Capt. Louis Bloom, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, center, pose in front of an F-16 during the United States Air Force Academy orientation, April, 2008. . Both hailing from Randolph, Massachusetts, the Randolph High School graduates continued their friendship while attending the United States Air Force Academy. Rekindling at Osan Air Base, their familiarization flight plans were initially derailed due to Bloom’s motorcycle accident. Ng’s medical expertise was instrumental to Bloom’s full and speedy recovery during the surgical and rehabilitation process, ultimately resulting in finally flying together. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 21:02 Photo ID: 6297870 VIRIN: 200806-F-PB738-180 Resolution: 604x453 Size: 172.68 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Hometown: RANDOLPH, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hometown friends and heroes take to the sky, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.